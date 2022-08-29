$11,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Juke
AUTO | SV | AWD | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW K
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9092203
- Stock #: 2954
- VIN: JN8AF5MVXBT011714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2011 NISSAN JUKE SV AWD AUTO
$11.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 93.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 1.6L TURBO AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOW WHEELS POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, AC, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX/MP3 RADIO. KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
