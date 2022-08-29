Menu
2011 Nissan Juke

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2011 Nissan Juke

2011 Nissan Juke

AUTO | SV | AWD | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW K

2011 Nissan Juke

AUTO | SV | AWD | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW K

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9092203
  • Stock #: 2954
  • VIN: JN8AF5MVXBT011714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2011 NISSAN JUKE SV AWD AUTO
$11.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 93.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 1.6L TURBO AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOW WHEELS POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, AC, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX/MP3 RADIO. KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

