2011 Nissan Maxima

265,750 KM

Details Features

$7,533

+ tax & licensing
$7,533

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

2011 Nissan Maxima

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 S

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 S

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,533

+ taxes & licensing

265,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7736325
  Stock #: 10868T
  VIN: 1N4AA5AP0BC865021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10868T
  • Mileage 265,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

