2011 Nissan Murano

TOP OF THE LINE MODEL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH START , BACKUP CAMERA,

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.

WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.

SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.

NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.

EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH START , BACKUP CAMERA, 

STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.

DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.

COME FOR TEST DRIVE.

GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.

YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.

WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,000KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW1BW160679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # JN8AZ1MW1BW160679
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE MODEL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH START , BACKUP CAMERA,


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH START , BACKUP CAMERA, 


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

