Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Rogue

119,952 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

SUV, ONE OWNER! LOW KMS! CERTIFIED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Rogue

SUV, ONE OWNER! LOW KMS! CERTIFIED!!

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

119,952KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6174075
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT5BW183254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,952 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 NISSAN ROGUE! SUV, ONE OWNER! LOW KMS! CERTIFIED!!

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH – USB PORT, AUX JACK, KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

Looks & Drives Like New, In Excellent Condition. Has been fully Pre Inspected and absolutely no issues at all. 2 Keys.

CERTIFIED JUST $390 EXTRA

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2011 Ford Escape NO ...
 149,912 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory