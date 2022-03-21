Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

S | AUTO | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716445
  • Stock #: 2914
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT5BW182623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2011 NISSAN ROGUE S
$10.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 115.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*


*LOADED* 2.5L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, MP3/AUX RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

S
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

