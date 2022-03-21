$10,995+ tax & licensing
905-273-9739
2011 Nissan Rogue
S | AUTO | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE | NO ACCIDENTS |
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8716445
- Stock #: 2914
- VIN: JN8AS5MT5BW182623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2011 NISSAN ROGUE S
$10.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 115.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 2.5L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, MP3/AUX RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
