Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

325,812 KM

Details Description Features

$7,396

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,396

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,396

+ taxes & licensing

325,812KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8016534
  • Stock #: N212661A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT6BS694386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 325,812 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! 4x4 CREW CAB , 5.7L, AUTO, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 20"" WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS, STEERING CONTROLS, AIR COOLED / HEATED SEATS, HARD DISC DRIVE, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, TONNEAU COVER, BED LINER, TOW, REMOTE START, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Rear Sliding Window
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
8 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2011 Ford Escape XLT
 173,247 KM
$3,696 + tax & lic
2008 Infiniti G35 SE...
 229,632 KM
$6,396 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 186,530 KM
$34,396 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory