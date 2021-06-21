2011 Saab 9-3 SOLD AS IS .WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT.

$3,000 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7433492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

