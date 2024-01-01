Menu
LIMITED EDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, SUNROOF,SPECIAL ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS,ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2011 Subaru Forester

179,000 KM

$5,300

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester

2.5X Limited 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

2011 Subaru Forester

2.5X Limited 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,000KM
VIN JF2SHCDC1BH732523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JF2SHCDC1BH732523
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Side Airbag

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Rear Windows Wiper

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
2011 Subaru Forester