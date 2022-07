2011 Subaru Impreza

$9,650 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 826820

VIN: JF1GH6A63BH826820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 826820

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Dual visor vanity mirrors dual cup holders Driver foot rest Rear window defogger w/timer Rear seat HVAC ducts Roof mounted antenna Embroidered floor mats Illuminated ignition key ring Front armrest Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer Lockable & illuminated glove box Cargo area light w/on/off switch Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator Storage compartments in doors Adjustable dash illumination Safety Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Collapsible steering column Side-impact door beams Front/rear side curtain airbags Front & rear crumple zones Impact-absorbing driver footrest Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors Exterior tinted windows Body-colour door handles Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets Roof-line rear spoiler w/integrated brake light Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut hood supports Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers AM/FM stereo w/CD player Satellite radio pre-wiring Mechanical Lock-Up Torque Converter Platinum-tipped spark plugs Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Rear independent double-wishbone suspension Comfort Remote keyless entry system w/panic alarm Convenience Halogen projector low-beam/contoured multi-reflector high-beam headlights w/auto-off Power Options Pwr windows -inc: driver window auto-down Additional Features Auxiliary input jack speedometer fuel economy fuel gauge pretensioners & load limiters full needle sweep on startup Air conditioning w/filtration system 12V pwr outlet in dash & armrest console Assist grips at outboard seating positions Map spotlights & dome light w/off delay Passive safety type collapsible brake pedal Transmission brake/shifter interlock Cargo area sub-floor storage tray Passenger seatback pockets Door-integrated dual front/rear cup holders P205/55VR16 Bridgestone Potenza all-season mud & snow tires 8000 rpm tachometer ambient temp speed sensitive volume Front independent MacPherson strut suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar 2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: i-Active valve lift system Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes -inc: front dual-piston calipers 4-speed automatic transmission w/SPORTSHIFT & OD Full-time all-wheel drive -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch Remote start pre-wire *Requires accessory kit* 3-point front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors 3-point rear seat belts -inc: ALR MP3/WMA capability -inc: radio data system duel trip odometer fuel door indicator integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors Electronic throttle control ETC 4 cargo area tie-down hooks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS Electronic brake-force distribution EBD Child safety rear seat anchors ISO-FIX/LATCH Spread wing black matte grille w/6 star cluster Centre console -inc: illuminated coin tray Instrument panel -inc: white illuminated needle analog gauges coolant temp indicator 2 utility hooks

