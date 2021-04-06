Menu
2011 Subaru Legacy

139,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2011 Subaru Legacy

2011 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Prem

2011 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Prem

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6852324
  • Stock #: 5286
  • VIN: 4s3bmgb64b3214188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.5 LT., ALL WHEEL DRIVE , CERTIFIED , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , power seat , heated seats , alloy rims , keyless entry , a/c., cd., bluetooth , tilt steering , cruise , and more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

