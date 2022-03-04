Menu
2011 Subaru Outback

186,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2011 Subaru Outback

2011 Subaru Outback

AUTO | AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

2011 Subaru Outback

AUTO | AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8525873
  • Stock #: 2883
  • VIN: 4S4BRGGC2B3313393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY


2011 SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5L AWD AUTO

$10.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM 186.000*

*LOADED* 2.5L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED POWER SEATS, A/C, AUX/CD/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTR AND MORE…


VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED, FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

After Hours: 647-992-1287
