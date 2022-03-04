$10,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Outback
AUTO | AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8525873
- Stock #: 2883
- VIN: 4S4BRGGC2B3313393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2011 SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5L AWD AUTO
$10.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM 186.000*
*LOADED* 2.5L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED POWER SEATS, A/C, AUX/CD/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTR AND MORE…
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED, FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
