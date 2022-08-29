$9,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Tribeca
AWD Fully loaded - 7 Seater
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 4S4WX9FD3B4400985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 SUBARU TRIBECA AWD (ALL WHEEL DRIVE) 5DR WITH ONLY 173K!!! 3.6L V6! FULLY - LOADED 7 SEATER! BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUN-ROOF, PERFECT WINTER VEHICLE! AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
