Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Tribeca

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Tribeca

2011 Subaru Tribeca

AWD Fully loaded - 7 Seater

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Tribeca

AWD Fully loaded - 7 Seater

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9294019
  • VIN: 4S4WX9FD3B4400985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 SUBARU TRIBECA AWD (ALL WHEEL DRIVE) 5DR WITH ONLY 173K!!! 3.6L V6! FULLY - LOADED 7 SEATER! BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUN-ROOF, PERFECT WINTER VEHICLE! AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416 505 3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rahman Motors

2006 Toyota Camry 4D...
 158,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Scion tC Coupe ...
 209,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota 4Runner ...
 244,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory