2011 Toyota Camry

86,203 KM

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2011 Toyota Camry

2011 Toyota Camry

SE

2011 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

86,203KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7207082
  • Stock #: 2050
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK4BU585837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,203 KM

Vehicle Description

Please note the Odometer reads 222200 Miles.

INCLUDES 3 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

