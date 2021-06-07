2011 Toyota Camry

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7207082

7207082 Stock #: 2050

2050 VIN: 4T1BF3EK4BU585837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 86,203 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Manual Steering Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

