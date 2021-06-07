Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Matrix

97,779 KM

Details Description Features

$8,133

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,133

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

~ACCIDENT FREE~LOW KMS ~ CERTIFIED~EXCELLENT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Matrix

~ACCIDENT FREE~LOW KMS ~ CERTIFIED~EXCELLENT

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,133

+ taxes & licensing

97,779KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7326014
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE9BC569589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,779 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TOYOTA MATRIX~ACCIDENT FREE~LOW KMS ~ EXCELLENT CONDITION~CERTIFIED

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

 POWER WINDOWS, AUX,POWER MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL,  ICE COLD A/C

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online/

OR CALL US AT 905-896-9656 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Motors

2010 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 131,412 KM
$11,233 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul
 159,303 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 140,026 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory