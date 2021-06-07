Menu
2011 Toyota Prius

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2011 Toyota Prius

2011 Toyota Prius

HYBRID | LEATHER | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS

2011 Toyota Prius

HYBRID | LEATHER | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7327994
  • Stock #: 2732
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU3B5313610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

****** SERENA MOTORS ******

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2011 TOYOTA PRISU HYBRID AUTO

9.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*61.000 MILES / 98.000 KM*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*FULLY LOADED* 1.8L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, AUTO AC, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX\MP3RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE....

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

 COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

HYBRID
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

After Hours: 647-992-1287
