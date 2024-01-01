Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE RAV 4, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH SCREEN INFOTAINMENT CENTRE</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, CRUISE, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2011 Toyota RAV4

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota RAV4

CERTIFIED, 4WD, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

CERTIFIED, 4WD, SUNROOF

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1712263083
  2. 1712263096
  3. 1712263088
  4. 1712263084
  5. 1712263098
  6. 1712263095
  7. 1712263093
  8. 1712263089
  9. 1712263091
  10. 1712263086
  11. 1712263092
  12. 1712263100
  13. 1712263087
  14. 1712263094
  15. 1712263085
  16. 1712263099
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
214,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE RAV 4, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH SCREEN INFOTAINMENT CENTRE

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, CRUISE, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2017 Ford F-550 CERTIFIED,6.7L DIESEL PWRSTROKE,TILT&LOAD FLAT BED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford F-550 CERTIFIED,6.7L DIESEL PWRSTROKE,TILT&LOAD FLAT BED 176,000 KM $47,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, HIGH ROOF, EXTENDED, T-350, SHELVES, DI for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, HIGH ROOF, EXTENDED, T-350, SHELVES, DI 162,000 KM $29,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape CERTIFIED,4WD,LEATHER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Escape CERTIFIED,4WD,LEATHER 212,000 KM $12,785 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota RAV4