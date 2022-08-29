Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

185,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Pass AWD

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Pass AWD

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9220552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TOYOTA SIENNA LE AWD 7-PASSENGER, ONLY 185K!!! AUTOMATIC, CRUISE-CONTROL, 4 DOOR, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS,  RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 416-505-3554

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Power Steering

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

