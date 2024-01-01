Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2011 Toyota Venza LE - Great Condition</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905-808-1198<br /><strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12, Mississauga</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish crossover? Check out this <strong>2011 Toyota Venza LE</strong> in excellent condition!</p><ul><li>Well-maintained</li><li>Spacious interior</li><li>Smooth performance</li><li>Perfect for families or individuals seeking comfort and utility</li></ul><p>Visit us today or give us a call to schedule a test drive!</p><p>CARFAX LINK: <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vU0Xe7WvCjVJXFSyoq2VaSqNs/ZRdWYL target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vU0Xe7WvCjVJXFSyoq2VaSqNs/ZRdWYL</a></p>

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
269,949KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB6BU027725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

