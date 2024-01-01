$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza
LE
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Sold As Is
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 269,949 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2011 Toyota Venza LE - Great Condition
Location: Mississauga Auto Group
Contact: 905-808-1198
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12, Mississauga
Looking for a reliable and stylish crossover? Check out this 2011 Toyota Venza LE in excellent condition!
- Well-maintained
- Spacious interior
- Smooth performance
- Perfect for families or individuals seeking comfort and utility
Visit us today or give us a call to schedule a test drive!
CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vU0Xe7WvCjVJXFSyoq2VaSqNs/ZRdWYL
Vehicle Features
