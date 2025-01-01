Menu
<p data-start=84 data-end=159><strong data-start=84 data-end=159>🚗 2011 Volkswagen Jetta – Manual 5-Speed – Only 98,300 KM – $5,999 + TAX/ LIC AS IS ! 🚗</strong></p><p data-start=161 data-end=352>Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan with low kilometers? Check out this <strong data-start=242 data-end=259>2011 VW Jetta</strong> with a <strong data-start=267 data-end=298>5-speed manual transmission</strong> – built for drivers who love control and performance!</p><p data-start=354 data-end=374>🔧 <strong data-start=357 data-end=373>Key Features</strong>:</p><ul data-start=375 data-end=613><li data-start=375 data-end=412><p data-start=377 data-end=412>✅ Only <strong data-start=384 data-end=397>98,300 KM</strong> – low mileage!</p></li><li data-start=413 data-end=463><p data-start=415 data-end=463>✅ <strong data-start=417 data-end=435>Manual 5-Speed</strong> – fun and efficient drive</p></li><li data-start=464 data-end=503><p data-start=466 data-end=503>✅ 2.0L engine – proven VW reliability</p></li><li data-start=504 data-end=538><p data-start=506 data-end=538>✅ Clean interior, spacious trunk</p></li><li data-start=539 data-end=574><p data-start=541 data-end=574>✅ <strong data-start=543 data-end=574>Price: $5,999 + TAX / LIC</strong></p></li><li data-start=575 data-end=613><p data-start=577 data-end=613>✅ <strong data-start=579 data-end=613>Warranty & Financing Available</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=615 data-end=766>📋 <strong data-start=618 data-end=642>Safety Certification</strong> available for just <strong data-start=662 data-end=670>$499</strong><br data-start=670 data-end=673 />🛡️ <strong data-start=677 data-end=698>Extended Warranty</strong> options offered<br data-start=714 data-end=717 />💰 <strong data-start=720 data-end=738>Easy Financing</strong> – all credit types welcome!</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1289 data-end=1419><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>📞</span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;> </span><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1086 data-end=1114>Call Now: (905) 808-1198</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1289 data-end=1419>📍 <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1120 data-end=1195>Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1195 data-end=1198 />🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1255 data-end=1408><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1255 data-end=1341>🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥</span></p><p data-start=768 data-end=878><strong data-start=880 data-end=924><em style=font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; data-start=1344 data-end=1408>Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</em>Great car. Great price. Great condition.</strong></p>

