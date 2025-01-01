$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.5L Man Comfortline
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,309 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2011 Volkswagen Jetta – Manual 5-Speed – Only 98,300 KM – $5,999 + TAX/ LIC AS IS ! 🚗
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan with low kilometers? Check out this 2011 VW Jetta with a 5-speed manual transmission – built for drivers who love control and performance!
🔧 Key Features:
✅ Only 98,300 KM – low mileage!
✅ Manual 5-Speed – fun and efficient drive
✅ 2.0L engine – proven VW reliability
✅ Clean interior, spacious trunk
✅ Price: $5,999 + TAX / LIC
✅ Warranty & Financing Available
📋 Safety Certification available for just $499
🛡️ Extended Warranty options offered
💰 Easy Financing – all credit types welcome!
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.Great car. Great price. Great condition.
Vehicle Features
