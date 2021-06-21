Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0 T

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0 T

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7350962
  • Stock #: 5312
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX4BW000416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL ., 2.0 LT., LEATHER , POWER SUNROOF , ALL WHEEL DRIVE , ACCIDENT FREE , BLUETOOTH , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT . Priced to sell . Certified . taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , email : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 162,000 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Impreza ...
 187,000 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 152,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory