2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7350962

7350962 Stock #: 5312

5312 VIN: WVGBV7AX4BW000416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.