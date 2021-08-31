Menu
2011 Volvo XC60

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,895

+ tax & licensing
E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

245,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7742328
  • Stock #: 5329
  • VIN: yv4952dl8b2189994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 6 CYL., 3.2 LT., OUTSTANDING CONDITION , ACCIDENT FREE . LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , alloy rims , power seats , heated seats , a/c., cd., bluetooth and more. Priced to sell . '"CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , email : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Bluetooth Connection

