| NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure.

2012 Acura MDX

185,210 KM

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX

12574103

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,210KM
VIN 2HNYD2H80CH004833

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,210 KM

| NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 

 

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

2012 Acura MDX