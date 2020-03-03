Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Acura TL

6-Speed AT SH-AWD |SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Acura TL

6-Speed AT SH-AWD |SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|

Location

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

1-833-556-6700

  1. 4792218
  2. 4792218
  3. 4792218
  4. 4792218
  5. 4792218
  6. 4792218
  7. 4792218
  8. 4792218
  9. 4792218
  10. 4792218
  11. 4792218
  12. 4792218
  13. 4792218
  14. 4792218
  15. 4792218
  16. 4792218
  17. 4792218
  18. 4792218
  19. 4792218
  20. 4792218
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,500KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4792218
  • Stock #: MSSCA802409
  • VIN: 19UUA9F25CA802409
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
DUE TO COVID 19 - WE DELIVER TO YOU! SANITIZED DEALERSHIP! MAXIMUM 5 PEOPLE AT A TIME! VIRTUAL TOUR OF EVERY CAR. CALL US- 905 678 0048 FEATURES AND THEIR BENEFITS:




FINANCE AT EASY BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS @ 5.9% O.A.C,$0 DOWN PMT UP TO 60 MONTHS. (OPEN LOAN) 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU! WE FINANCE! GOOD CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! APPLY ONLINE @ PEELCARSALES.COM! 
DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE!
OPEN SUNDAYS FROM 12 TO 5 PM!
Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60-month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If you qualify for 6 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan. Variable admin charges may apply.
Peel Car Care Maintenance Protection Plan(PCMP)
Up to 2 years! Distance Of Up to 40000km!Maintenance Intervals of 6months/8000km OR 5 Visits!AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! MEMBER OF UCDA!

WE ARE FOUND AT 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU. 
2701 DERRY ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, ON, L4T1A2 (MAJOR INTERSECTION AIRPORT AND DERRY ROAD) 
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
  • MOONROOF
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Fully loaded
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Premium Audio Package
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Dealer Trade-In

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Car Sales

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 72,104 KM
$24,750 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q7 TDI qua...
 91,110 KM
$24,750 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 115,738 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic
Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-833-556-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-556-6700

Send A Message