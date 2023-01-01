Menu
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.

WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.

SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.

NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.

EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS

STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.

DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.

GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.

COME FOR TEST DRIVE.

GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.

YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.

WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

2012 Audi A4

152,000 KM

$7,920

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

152,000KM
Used
VIN WAUFFCFL8CA112018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # WAUFFCFL8CA112018
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

