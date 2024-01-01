2012 BMW 5 Series

Menu
CERTIFIED  2012BMW 5 SERIES 535I XDRIVE, 3.0L, 6-Cylinder, AWD, COMES IN WHITE COLORE, BEIGE INTERIOR

 

NO ACCIDENT line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;><strong>ONE OWNER</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>AWD</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Proximity Key</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Automatic Headlights</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Sunroof / Moonroof</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Passenger/ side/ knee Air Bag</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Traction Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Heated Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Keyless Entry</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Tilt Steering Wheel</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Bucket Seats</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Lumbar Support</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Heated Leather Seats</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Premium Sound System</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Steering Wheel Controls</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Power Trunk</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Bluetooth</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>GPS Navigation</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Push Button Start</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Power Folding Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Rearview Camera</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Blind Spot Monitor</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>Headlights-Auto-Leveling</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span><span style=color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;><a href=http://www.victorymotors.ca/><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;>WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA</span></a></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8 </span></p>

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAFU7C57CDU63343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED  2012BMW 5 SERIES 535I XDRIVE, 3.0L, 6-Cylinder, AWD, COMES IN WHITE COLORE, BEIGE INTERIOR

 

NO ACCIDENT

ONE OWNER

AWD

Proximity Key

Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Passenger/ side/ knee Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Wheel

Bucket Seats

Lumbar Support

Heated Leather Seats

Premium Sound System

Steering Wheel Controls

Power Trunk

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

Push Button Start

Power Folding Mirrors

Rearview Camera

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

 

IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES

WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

2012 BMW 5 Series