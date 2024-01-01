$13,990+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 5 Series
535i xDrive
2012 BMW 5 Series
535i xDrive
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2012BMW 5 SERIES 535I XDRIVE, 3.0L, 6-Cylinder, AWD, COMES IN WHITE COLORE, BEIGE INTERIOR
NO ACCIDENT
ONE OWNER
AWD
Proximity Key
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Passenger/ side/ knee Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Heated Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Trunk
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Folding Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY
ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES
WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Motors
Email Victory Motors
Victory Motors
Call Dealer
416-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-452-7777