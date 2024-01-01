2012 Buick Enclave

Menu
<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

244,000 KM

$3,550

Base All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Used
244,000KM
VIN 5GAKVAED2CJ343601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5GAKVAED2CJ343601
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
