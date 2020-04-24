6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Addison Chevrolet-ERIN MILLS is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Tony/Jesse or Justin at sales_w@addisongm.com or call directly at 905-821-0002.
We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing.
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
The Chevy Avalanche is a sport utility truck that is one of a kind. This 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The Chevrolet Avalanche is one of the industry's most flexible utility vehicles combining the passenger-comfort attributes of an SUV with the cargo capability of a truck, thanks to the exclusive midgate. It opens to extend the cargo-carrying capability from the cargo bed's 5-foot-3-inch-long length to 8 feet 2 inches. The Avalanche is the best of both truck worlds. This pickup has 176,202 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
ADDISON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1951 AND IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS!!WE ARE LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE 401 AND ERIN MILLS PARKWAY/MISSISSAUGA ROAD!! 6600 TURNER VALLEY ROAD, MISSISSAUGA ON L5N5Z1.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT ADDISONGM.COM OR CALL 905-821-0002. CARPROOF AVAILABLE, ALL VEHICLES ARE CERTIFIED, EMISSION-TESTED & DETAILED. FINANCE THIS VEHICLE, GOOD & BAD CREDIT WELCOME, LOW FINANCE RATES; WELL GET YOU APPROVED! (PRICE + HST AND LICENSING FEES EXTRA)
