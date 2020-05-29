Menu
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Location

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2765 Derry Rd E Unit 103, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Sale Price

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,322KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092496
  • Stock #: 120
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH5C7316147
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

******2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE  LS+W/1SB SEDAN ….*****

   AUTOMATIC 4 CYL, POWER OPTIONS,NON ACCIDENTAL,CLEAN CARFAX,.. 

***** CARFAX PROVIDED******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

 *SILVER with black interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE…….

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 156322 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 6995  (CERTIFIED)*****CLEAN CARFAX ***NON-ACCIDENTAL*****

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2765 DERRY ROAD EAST ,UNIT NO – 103 ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag

