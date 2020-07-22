Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5564487
  • Stock #: 5218
  • VIN: 1g1pj5sc8c7375496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5218
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , ONE OWNER , NON SMOKER , ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , chrome rims , keyless entry , a/c., cd., bluetooth , tilt steering , cruise , and more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " Call (905) 271-9127, email : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Trax LT
 191,000 KM
$5,795 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 162,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 134,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website