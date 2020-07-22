Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

156,322 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Location

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

156,322KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5691852
  • Stock #: 120
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH5C7316147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,322 KM

Vehicle Description

******2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE  LS+W/1SB SEDAN ….*****

   AUTOMATIC 4 CYL, POWER OPTIONS,NON ACCIDENTAL,CLEAN CARFAX,.. 

***** CARFAX PROVIDED******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

 *SILVER with black interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE…….

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 156322 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 6495  (CERTIFIED)*****CLEAN CARFAX ***NON-ACCIDENTAL*****

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2783  DERRY ROAD EAST  ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 171,302 KM
$4,595 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla LE
 140,910 KM
$6,295 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 159,873 KM
$4,195 + tax & lic

Email 5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Call Dealer

647-700-XXXX

(click to show)

647-700-7450

Alternate Numbers
416-804-7515
Quick Links
Directions Inventory