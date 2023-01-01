Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,REAR CAMERA,SNOW TIRES,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,REAR CAMERA,SNOW TIRES,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

  1. 1698800420
  2. 1698800420
  3. 1698800420
  4. 1698800421
  5. 1698800420
  6. 1698800420
  7. 1698800420
  8. 1698800420
  9. 1698800421
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610700
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEK5C6304361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET EQUINOX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE,REAR CAMERA,SNOW TIRES,CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

REAR VIEW CAMERA

SNOW TIRES

BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND

2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,

Snow Tires

Power Seats

XM Radio,

USB

Roof Rack

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 109,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 181,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape , N...
 153,000 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory