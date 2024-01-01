Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. POWER SEATS</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11634750
  2. 11634750
  3. 11634750
  4. 11634750
  5. 11634750
  6. 11634750
  7. 11634750
  8. 11634750
  9. 11634750
  10. 11634750
  11. 11634750
  12. 11634750
  13. 11634750
  14. 11634750
  15. 11634750
  16. 11634750
  17. 11634750
  18. 11634750
  19. 11634750
  20. 11634750
  21. 11634750
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
VIN 2GNALBEK6C6205360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2GNALBEK6C6205360
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. POWER SEATS


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wagon SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wagon SXT 192,000 KM $5,400 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1 All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-1 All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 220,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4x2 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum 4x2 SuperCrew Cab Styleside 5.5 ft. box 145 in. WB 235,000 KM $8,970 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,720

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox