2012 Chevrolet Equinox

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
182,000KM
VIN 2GNALDEK3C6337813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2GNALDEK3C6337813
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER SEATS,TOUCH SCREEN,BACKUP CAMERA,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

