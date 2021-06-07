Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

148,203 KM

Details Description Features

$10,746

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,746

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,746

+ taxes & licensing

148,203KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7273769
  • Stock #: M211937A
  • VIN: 2GNFLNE52C6302668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,203 KM

Vehicle Description

2LT PACKAGE, AWD, 3.6L, AUTO, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 20"" ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, P/SEAT, STEERING, CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 100,763 KM
$16,746 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 60,374 KM
$25,746 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 206,305 KM
$9,746 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory