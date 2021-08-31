2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

7963181 VIN: 2GNFLEEK6C6330558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

