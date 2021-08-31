Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

165,000 KM

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAM, CERTIFIED

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAM, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7963181
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK6C6330558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET EQUINOX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, BACK UP CAMERA

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper

Fog Lights

Power Seats

XM Radio,

USB

Roof Rack

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

