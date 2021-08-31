+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2012 CHEVROLET EQUINOX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, BACK UP CAMERA
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper
Fog Lights
Power Seats
XM Radio,
USB
Roof Rack
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
