2012 Chevrolet Equinox
ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9206368
- VIN: 2GNFLEE51C6246125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 CHEVROLET EQUINOX,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA,HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START ,CERTIFIED
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper
Fog Lights
Power Seats
XM Radio,
USB
Roof Rack
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
