2012 Chevrolet Equinox

9442668 Stock #: 11598A

11598A VIN: 2GNALDEK5C6150816

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,968 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features Ambient lighting on instrument panel Outside temperature in radio display Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard Steering column, tilt and telescopic Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer Defogger, rear window Steering wheel, leather wrapped Steering wheel, audio controls Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage Power windows, express down, all 4 windows Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area Glove box, non-locking Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console Rear seat armrest, with cupholders Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer Exterior Alloy Wheels Door handles, body colour Spare tire, compact spare Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass Fog lights, front halogen Roof rails, charcoal Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror Lights, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life Exhaust system, stainless steel, single Stabilizer bars, front and rear Suspension system, soft ride suspension Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI) Generator, 120 amp Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Seating Cloth Seats Safety Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions Brake/transmission interlock Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted Media / Nav / Comm Antenna, roof mounted Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat 3.23 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine) Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist AM / FM / CD Player

