2012 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn Undercover Police Pkg 9C3

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4759008
  • Stock #: 2623
  • VIN: 2g1wd5e39c1249638
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

6 cyl, 3.6L, power lock, power window, power mirror, cd/aux/am/fm, cruise control and keyless entry. Full certification & 2 years power train warranty, tax & licensing is extra BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer,Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

