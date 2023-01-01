2012 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,985 + taxes & licensing
1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

