2012 Chevrolet Orlando

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

LT | 7 PASS | AUTO | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8104003
  • Stock #: 2829
  • VIN: KL77P2EM1CK590622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2012 CHEVROLET ORLANDO LT 7 PASSENGERS AUTO

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED *

*KM: 113.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.4L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCK, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, XM\MP3 RADIO, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE STARTER AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

 

NO HIDDEN FEES.

Vehicle Features

LT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

After Hours: 647-992-1287
