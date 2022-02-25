Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

157,993 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Custom Package

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Custom Package

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1647277723
  2. 1647277767
  3. 1647277724
  4. 1647277724
  5. 1647277761
  6. 1647277767
  7. 1647277723
  8. 1647277766
  9. 1647277768
  10. 1647277724
  11. 1647277724
  12. 1647277719
  13. 1647277767
  14. 1647277765
  15. 1647277763
  16. 1647277919
  17. 1647277925
  18. 1647277926
  19. 1647277927
  20. 1647277927
  21. 1647277927
  22. 1647277927
  23. 1647277925
  24. 1647277965
  25. 1647277713
  26. 1647277977
  27. 1647277975
  28. 1647277974
  29. 1647277978
  30. 1647277978
  31. 1647277980
  32. 1647277979
  33. 1647277977
  34. 1647278032
  35. 1647278029
  36. 1647278023
  37. 1647277976
  38. 1647277980
  39. 1647277981
  40. 1647278031
  41. 1647278028
  42. 1647278031
  43. 1647278030
  44. 1647278031
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

157,993KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329281
  • Stock #: 13412M
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE70CG308411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Spec Custom Truck Including Leather Interior, One Ontario Ownership, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ). 

Crew Cab 4WD Powred By 5,3 Litre V8 Engine. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 219,362 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Avala...
 168,710 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 143,985 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory