$22,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Custom Package
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8329281
- Stock #: 13412M
- VIN: 3GCPKSE70CG308411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 157,993 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Spec Custom Truck Including Leather Interior, One Ontario Ownership, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).
Crew Cab 4WD Powred By 5,3 Litre V8 Engine.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.
Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.
As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.
We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.