Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

261,300 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-274-4445

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Crew Cab WT Dual wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Crew Cab WT Dual wheels

Location

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

  1. 6491176
  2. 6491176
  3. 6491176
  4. 6491176
  5. 6491176
  6. 6491176
  7. 6491176
  8. 6491176
  9. 6491176
  10. 6491176
  11. 6491176
  12. 6491176
  13. 6491176
  14. 6491176
  15. 6491176
  16. 6491176
  17. 6491176
  18. 6491176
  19. 6491176
  20. 6491176
  21. 6491176
  22. 6491176
  23. 6491176
  24. 6491176
  25. 6491176
  26. 6491176
  27. 6491176
  28. 6491176
  29. 6491176
  30. 6491176
  31. 6491176
  32. 6491176
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

261,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6491176
  • Stock #: C1450
  • VIN: 1GB4CZCG0CF214207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C1450
  • Mileage 261,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax Rust proofing done 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Package
Power Steering
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Auto Group

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 135,293 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 Larami...
 151,000 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T-...
 124,018 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Email Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

Call Dealer

905-274-XXXX

(click to show)

905-274-4445

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory