416-829-7525
2012 Chevrolet Suburban
LTZ
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8329272
- Stock #: 13407M
- VIN: 1GNSKKE71CR201126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Cashmere
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 339,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Proud Ontario Ownership For A Rare Spec Class Leading Design Fully Equiped Truck, High Way Drivin, Mileage Make No Justice To This Truck.
No Accidents Reported According To A Carfax history Report ( Verified ), Local New Car Store Trade-In.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.
Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.
As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.
We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
