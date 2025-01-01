$3,889+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chrysler 200
Touring
2012 Chrysler 200
Touring
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$3,889
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CCBBG9CN186398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KOMFORTMOTORS.COM(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣John Taraboulsi1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5Mississauga, ON
*208,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
$3,889+HST/LICENSING
2012 CHRYSLER 200 TOURING
✅️New Brakes✅️New Tires✅️New Air Filters✅️New Oil Lube & Filter✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty
*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*
Optional Add-Ons:•Rustproof Available for $199+hst•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst
OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
$3,889
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2012 Chrysler 200