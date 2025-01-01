Menu
KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON

*208,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$3,889+HST/LICENSING

2012 CHRYSLER 200 TOURING

✅️New Brakes
✅️New Tires
✅️New Air Filters
✅️New Oil Lube & Filter
✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty

*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*

Optional Add-Ons:
•Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst
•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst
•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst 

OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:"Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999."

2012 Chrysler 200

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,889

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chrysler 200

Touring

2012 Chrysler 200

Touring

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$3,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CCBBG9CN186398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KOMFORTMOTORS.COM(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣John Taraboulsi1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5Mississauga, ON
*208,000KM*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
$3,889+HST/LICENSING
2012 CHRYSLER 200 TOURING
✅️New Brakes✅️New Tires✅️New Air Filters✅️New Oil Lube & Filter✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty
*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*
Optional Add-Ons:•Rustproof Available for $199+hst•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst 
OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-685-3345

$3,889

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2012 Chrysler 200