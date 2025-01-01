Menu
FOR SALE: 2012 Chrysler Town & Country – 162,300 KM 🚐

YOU SAFETY! YOU SAVE YOUR MONEY!

📍 Location: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
📞 Contact: 905-439-7689

✅ Price: $7,999.00 + HST AS-IS
✅ Mileage: 162,300 KM
✅ Engine: 3.6L V6
✅ Transmission: Automatic
✅ Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
✅ Exterior Colour: [Insert Colour]
✅ Interior: [Insert Interior Features – Leather/Cloth, etc.]

🛠️ Features:

Stow 'n Go seating
Power sliding doors & liftgate
Rear DVD entertainment system
Backup camera
Bluetooth connectivity
Tri-zone climate control
Cruise control
Alloy wheels

🧰 Safety & Maintenance:
Vehicle is in excellent mechanical condition. Clean interior and exterior. Safety certified and ready to go!

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

162,300 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

12414906

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,300KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG4CR337019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CT1219
  • Mileage 162,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2012 Chrysler Town & Country