$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Chrysler Town & Country
4DR WGN TOURING
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CT1219
- Mileage 162,300 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2012 Chrysler Town & Country – 162,300 KM 🚐
YOU SAFETY! YOU SAVE YOUR MONEY!
✅ Exterior Colour:
✅ Interior:
🛠️ Features:
Stow ‘n Go seating
Power sliding doors & liftgate
Rear DVD entertainment system
Backup camera
Bluetooth connectivity
Tri-zone climate control
Cruise control
Alloy wheels
🧰 Safety & Maintenance:
Vehicle is in excellent mechanical condition. Clean interior and exterior. Safety certified and ready to go!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
