2012 Chrysler Town & Country

248,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

248,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8075116
  • Stock #: 5335
  • VIN: 2c4rc1bg9cr337078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 5335
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 6CYL., 3.6 LT., ACCIDENT FREE , POWER SUNROOF , DVD , POWER SLIDING DOORS , POWER TAIL GATE , POWER SEATS , DUAL A/C., AND HEAT . TILT STEERING , CRUISE , AND MUCH MORE . LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT . PRICED TO SELL . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

