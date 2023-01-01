Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED

2012 Dodge Journey

7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065858
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5CT133915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 DODGE JOURNEY,7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!

ONE OWNER

PUSH BUTTON START

ALLOY WHEELS

Comes with the following options:

KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL  – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

