Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>7 seater</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

Fwd 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

Fwd 4dr

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 10741529
  2. 10741529
  3. 10741529
  4. 10741529
  5. 10741529
  6. 10741529
  7. 10741529
  8. 10741529
  9. 10741529
  10. 10741529
  11. 10741529
  12. 10741529
  13. 10741529
  14. 10741529
  15. 10741529
  16. 10741529
Contact Seller

$5,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
181,000KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCAB3CT210300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C4PDCAB3CT210300
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 seater


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2008 Ford Edge 4DR SEL FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2008 Ford Edge 4DR SEL FWD 213,000 KM $4,400 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN 202,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 225,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey