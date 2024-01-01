Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED SUPER LOW KM AFFORDABLE SE PLUS JOURNEY</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2012 Dodge Journey

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,785

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Journey

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, SE PLUS, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, SE PLUS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1709999027
  2. 1709999040
  3. 1709999028
  4. 1709999033
  5. 1709999038
  6. 1709999035
  7. 1709999030
  8. 1709999042
  9. 1709999034
  10. 1709999041
  11. 1709999036
  12. 1709999031
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,785

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED SUPER LOW KM AFFORDABLE SE PLUS JOURNEY

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect XLT, CERTIFIED,LADDER RACKS,SHELVES,DIVIDER,READY for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Transit Connect XLT, CERTIFIED,LADDER RACKS,SHELVES,DIVIDER,READY 197,000 KM $14,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 2500 CERTIFIED,4X4,5.7 HEMI,8 FT BOX,CREW CAB,LIFT GATE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 RAM 2500 CERTIFIED,4X4,5.7 HEMI,8 FT BOX,CREW CAB,LIFT GATE 146,000 KM $27,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, Low Roof, T-250, Ladder racks, inverter for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, Low Roof, T-250, Ladder racks, inverter 151,000 KM $21,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,785

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey