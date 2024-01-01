Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.,larg screen backup camera and backup sensor </p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11774289
  2. 11774289
  3. 11774289
  4. 11774289
  5. 11774289
  6. 11774289
  7. 11774289
  8. 11774289
  9. 11774289
  10. 11774289
  11. 11774289
  12. 11774289
  13. 11774289
  14. 11774289
  15. 11774289
  16. 11774289
  17. 11774289
  18. 11774289
  19. 11774289
  20. 11774289
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCCB4CT322505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C4PDCCB4CT322505
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.,larg screen backup camera and backup sensor 


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT All-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT All-wheel Drive Automatic 155,000 KM $6,920 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 171,000 KM $4,400 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Front-wheel Drive 4dr I4 Manual GL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Front-wheel Drive 4dr I4 Manual GL 174,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey